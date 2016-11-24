CAIRO Nov 24 The average yields on Egyptian six-month and one-year treasury bills rose at an auction on Thursday, central bank data showed.

The 182-day treasury bills rose to 18.258 percent from 17.716 percent at the previous auction, and the yield for the 364-day treasury bills rose to 18.034 percent from 17.606 percent in a similar auction. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by Larry King)