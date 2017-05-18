May 18 Average yields on Egypt's six-month and one-year treasury bills rose at auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the 182-day bills rose to 19.814 percent from 19.417 percent at the previous auction.

The yield on the 357-day bills increased to 19.698 percent from 19.307 percent previously. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla)