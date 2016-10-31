(Corrects story to reflect that sale was not cancelled)

CAIRO Oct 31 Yields rose on Egypt's three- and seven-year treasury bonds at an auction on Monday, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the three-year bond rose to 18.258 percent from 17.037 percent on Oct. 17 and the yield on the seven-year bond rose to 18.732 percent from 17.419 percent in the last auction. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Eric Knecht)