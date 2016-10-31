BRIEF-Murphy&Spitz Green Capital: capital increase by 10 pct of share capital
* Investor subscribes 280,000 shares - capital increase by 10 percent of the share capital
(Corrects story to reflect that sale was not cancelled)
CAIRO Oct 31 Yields rose on Egypt's three- and seven-year treasury bonds at an auction on Monday, data from the central bank showed.
The average yield on the three-year bond rose to 18.258 percent from 17.037 percent on Oct. 17 and the yield on the seven-year bond rose to 18.732 percent from 17.419 percent in the last auction. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Eric Knecht)
* Says David Pritchard was appointed by board as company's senior independent director on Jan. 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened on a spillover of positive sentiment from gains in regional equity markets.