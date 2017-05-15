BRIEF-Sabvest appoints Charles Pettit as an executive director
* Charles Pettit will be appointed as an executive director of company effective 1 September 2017
CAIRO May 15 Egypt cancelled the sale of its seven-year treasury bonds at an auction on Monday, data from the central bank showed.
The average yields on the three-year bonds meanwhile rose to 17.360 from 17.229 percent at the last similar auction, the data showed.
The central bank and the finance ministry did not immediately say why the bond auction was cancelled. (Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* India's Central Depository Services (India) Ltd's initial public offering to raise up to $81 million fully subscribed on day 1- exchange data (Reporting By Swati Bhat)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 19 Under pressure in Japan from Wall Street rivals and anticipating more deals in the United States or by American companies overseas, Nomura Holdings is boosting its U.S. investment banking business, including some senior hires in the technology and finance sectors.