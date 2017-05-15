CAIRO May 15 Egypt cancelled the sale of its seven-year treasury bonds at an auction on Monday, data from the central bank showed.

The average yields on the three-year bonds meanwhile rose to 17.360 from 17.229 percent at the last similar auction, the data showed.

The central bank and the finance ministry did not immediately say why the bond auction was cancelled. (Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Toby Chopra)