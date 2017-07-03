CAIRO, July 3 Egypt canceled a five-year treasury bond sale at an auction on Monday, data from the central bank showed.

The central bank and the finance ministry did not immediately say why the auction was canceled.

At the last auction, on June 19, average yields on the five-year bonds fell to 18.349 percent from 18.475 percent at the previous auction on June 5. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)