Euronext adds Simarex grain silo as new delivery point for wheat futures from Sept. 2018
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
CAIRO, July 3 Egypt canceled a five-year treasury bond sale at an auction on Monday, data from the central bank showed.
The central bank and the finance ministry did not immediately say why the auction was canceled.
At the last auction, on June 19, average yields on the five-year bonds fell to 18.349 percent from 18.475 percent at the previous auction on June 5. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
ZURICH, July 4 Switzerland's financial watchdog FINMA remains in touch with Credit Suisse over its role in arranging loans for Mozambique state-owned companies, a spokesman for the regulator said on Tuesday, after an independent report concluded it was unclear how the money had been spent.
PARIS, July 4 France's centrist government comfortably won a routine confidence vote on Tuesday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe outlined promises to cut spending over the next five years and rein in public debt, which he said was at an unacceptable level.