CAIRO, June 19 Average yields on Egypt's five-year and 10-year treasury bonds dipped at an auction on Monday, central bank data showed.

Average yields on the five-year bonds fell to 18.349 percent from 18.475 percent at the last auction on June 5, while the yield on the 10-year bond fell to 18.346 percent from 18.556 percent. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa)