CAIRO Dec 5 Yields fell at Egypt's five-year and ten-year treasury bond auctions on Monday, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the five-year bond fell to 16.600 percent from an average of 16.814 percent at the previous auction on Nov. 21.

The average yield on the 10-year bond also fell, to 16.699 percent from 16.952 percent at the last auction. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)