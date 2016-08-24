(Adds details, quote, background)
CAIRO Aug 24 Egypt sold three-year treasury
bonds worth 31 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.49 billion) with a
fixed annual yield of 16 percent, the stock exchange said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The bonds were sold on Aug. 23 and distributed over 31
million bonds worth 1,000 pounds each, the statement said.
They were sold in an exceptional auction that was exclusive to
state-owned banks, three bankers told Reuters.
"The National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr both bought
bonds in yesterday's exceptional auction," one banker said.
The 16 percent rate is to be paid twice a year in February
and August, the statement said, and the issue has been added to
the Cairo stock exchange and is available for trading as of
Wednesday's trading session.
Import-dependant Egypt has been struggling to revive its
battered economy ever since a 2011 uprising ended the 30-year
rule of Hosni Mubarak but drove away tourists and foreign
investors, two major sources of hard currency.
The central bank devalued the pound to 8.78 in March then
hiked key rates by 150 basis points just days later to control
inflation. It raised interest rates by another 100 basis points,
to its highest level in years on June 16.
The Monetary Policy Committee is due to meet again on
September 22 to decide on its key rates.
