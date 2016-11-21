CAIRO Nov 21 Egypt sold $1.696 billion in one-year treasury bills at a weighted average yield of 3.749 percent, the central bank said on Monday.

It said the submitted amount for the dollar-denominated issue was $1.841 billion. The maximum yield was 3.75 percent and the minimum yield was 3.72 percent.

