DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
CAIRO Feb 11 Egypt will issue a one-year treasury bill worth $1 billion, the central bank said on Thursday.
The auction deadline is Feb. 15 with a Feb. 16 settlement date, it said in a statement. The dollar-denominated bill will mature on Feb. 14, 2017. (Reporting by Eric Knecht Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: