TREASURIES-Yield curve steepens slightly on rise in oil prices

* Rebound in oil prices pressures 30-year yields higher * Profit-taking on 30-year bonds also pushes yields higher * Rate hike specticism keeps short-dated yields depressed * Traders await 30-year TIPS auction By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 22 Yields on short-dated U.S. Treasuries were stable to slightly lower on Thursday while those on long-dated issues edged higher, suggesting the flattening of the yield curve this week was stalling on profit-taking as well