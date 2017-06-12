CAIRO, June 12 Egypt's Finance Ministry sold $713.1 million in one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills to local and foreign financial institutions at an average yield of 3.529 percent, the central bank said on Monday.

The minimum yield was 3.489 percent while the maximum yield was 3.53 percent, the central bank said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Arwa Gaballa and Giles Elgood)