CAIRO, June 29 Two Egyptian railway workers were sentenced to 10 years in prison on Saturday over a train crash last year that killed 50 people, mostly children, and inflamed public anger at the country's shoddy transport network.

A court in the southern city of Assiut found Hussein Abdelrahman and Sayed Abdel Radwan guilty of causing the crash last November due to negligence in performing their jobs as rail crossing guards, judicial sources said.

It sentenced the men to 10 years in prison each and fined each 100,000 Egyptian pounds ($14,200).

The governor of the area said on state television at the time that the crossing guard had been asleep when the train traversed the open level crossing and slammed into a school bus near Assiut. ($1 = 7.0194 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)