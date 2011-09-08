CAIRO, Sept 8 A Cairo court on Thursday cleared the former head of Egypt's television and radio union, Osama El Sheikh, of charges of squandering public funds by purchasing entertainment shows at inflated prices, the state news agency MENA said.

The agency said that the ruling came after a committee of experts set up in July to examine the charges determined that the prices paid for the drama programs were in line with market rates at the time of purchase.

Sheikh is among a number of former top officials in Mubarak's administration who are being investigated or are on trial as part of a broad crackdown on corruption during Mubarak's three decades in power.

The former president and two of his sons are also on trial on a number of charges, which also include inciting police to kill demonstrators.

Sheikh's relatives chanted: "Long live justice" after the verdict was read, MENA said. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Peter Graff)