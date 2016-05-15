CAIRO May 15 Egypt's unemployment rate eased slightly in the first quarter of 2016 to 12.7 percent from 12.8 percent in the previous quarter as well as the same quarter a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Sunday.

Analysts believe actual unemployment may be higher than the official figures.

Egypt has been struggling to restore economic growth since a 2011 uprising toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak. The revolt was partly driven by anger about the lack of job prospects for young Egyptians.

Egypt's president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had pledged to reduce joblessness to 10 percent over the next few years, a target that will require much higher levels of economic growth.

The country's labour force grew by 99,000 people in the first quarter to reach 28.4 million people, the agency said.

