* Unemployment is major challenge for Egypt's leader Sisi
* Thousands seek jobs in Libya despite violence and chaos
* Almost 30 Egyptian workers abducted in recent months
By Mahmoud Mourad
AL-OUR, Egypt, Jan 28 Facing grim economic
prospects at home, desperate young Egyptians are seeking jobs in
Libya - a country sliding into lawlessness where armed groups
battle for control and dozens of their compatriots have been
kidnapped.
Tackling unemployment in Egypt - where half of the rapidly
growing population is under 25 - is one of the toughest
challenges facing President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
He rules a country that has seen two presidents deposed in
the past four years. The 2011 popular uprising that toppled
autocrat Hosni Mubarak was fuelled by anger over joblessness.
Affording a home and getting married is still difficult
under Sisi for many young men unable to make a living.
The political and social unrest since Mubarak was ousted has
deterred foreign investors and tourists from Egypt, the world's
most populous Arab nation with 90 million people. This has
exacerbated the jobs crisis, and the unemployment rate has
climbed from 8.9 percent to 13 percent in that time.
Thousands of Egyptians have travelled to neighbouring Libya
in search of jobs since 2011, despite their government advising
against going to one of the most dangerous countries in the
region.
They can be seen working in building sites, factories,
restaurants and shops in cities across Libya, which has
descended into chaos since a revolt toppled Muammar Gaddafi four
years ago and where two rival governments vie for power.
In the Egyptian village of Al-Our, about 200 km (125 miles)
south of Cairo, it is easy to see why young men take the risk.
There are no paved roads, clean drinking water or adequate
health care - the kind of conditions that have driven young men
to give up on the state and join militant groups in the past.
Jobless men sit beside a canal filled with stinking,
stagnant water.
Samuel Alham lived with his wife and three children, his
three siblings and their children, and his elderly parents in a
small cement house. Like many young Egyptians, he dreams of one
day buying a small plot of land to build his own home.
The 30-year-old's decision to go to Libya to work as a
plumber was costly. In December, he was kidnapped on his way
back to Egypt.
'HOW CAN PEOPLE EAT?'
"I want my son. He went to support his children. He did
nothing wrong," said Alham's weeping mother.
He is among 27 Egyptians - low-paid workers - who have been
kidnapped in Libya since August, 13 of them this month.
Their Christian faith may have put them at greater risk.
Militants claiming allegiance to Islamic State, the group that
has seized swathes of Iraq and Syria, have said they are
responsible for the abductions of the "crusaders".
Al-Our is in Minya Province, a traditional stronghold of the
Muslim Brotherhood - a movement which Sisi has cracked down on
since, as army chief, he ousted its President Mohamed Mursi from
power in 2013 after protests against Mursi's rule.
The government has said it plans to invest in Minya, a
hotbed of militancy under Mubarak in the 1990s, and other parts
of southern Egypt after decades of neglect.
But just outside Al-Our, cars with Libyan licence plates are
a reminder of the tough decisions forced on its residents.
Abanob Ayyad, in his early 20s, was unable to make ends meet
or support his younger siblings, let alone save money to buy an
apartment so he could get married.
So he tried his luck in Libya, as a construction labourer.
The funds Ayyad sent home to pay for his brother and
sister's college education ended abruptly this month when
militants stormed his home in the Libyan city of Sirte and
dragged him away along with 12 other Egyptian labourers.
"There is no work that can help here. How can people spend,
eat, learn," said his mother Aziza Younan. "The country does not
help them or treat them fairly ... what can they do?"
FLIGHT INTO UNKNOWN
At the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, Sisi said
Egypt aimed to lower unemployment to 10 percent by 2020. He has
announced major infrastructure projects such as a second Suez
Canal and major roadworks designed to create jobs.
But those promises have yet to stir hope in villages like
Al-Our.
"I have made all attempts to get a job for my son, either in
the government or the private sector, but in vain," said Bushra
Shehata, whose son has been looking for a job since graduating
from college nine years ago.
"People need connections to got a job," he added, echoing a
common complaint made under successive Egyptian leaders.
More than 100 relatives of the 27 kidnapped workers
protested outside the United Nations offices in Cairo last week
after meeting Egyptian foreign ministry officials.
Holding up pictures of their loved ones, they urged the
government to help secure their release. One tearful man was
desperate for information about his son and three nephews.
Officials have said they are doing their best to help.
But across town, more and more Egyptians lined up to buy
tickets at Libyan Airlines offices.
One of them, a furniture painter who came back from Libya
five months ago hoping for work in Egypt, said he had no choice
but to return despite the growing risks.
Heavily armed gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in Tripoli
favoured by Libyan officials and visiting delegations on
Tuesday, killing at least nine people, including foreigners,
before blowing themselves up with a grenade.
"We are going and it is God who is protecting us," said the
painter, before rushing to the airline ticket counter when his
number was called.
(Additional reporting by Ulf Laessing in Tripoli; Editing by
Michael Georgy and Pravin Char)