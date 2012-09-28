WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The Obama administration
notified Congress on Friday that it planned to transfer $450
million to Egypt to help the country's new government, but the
move was quickly blocked by a skeptical lawmaker who said she
saw no immediate need for the cash infusion.
Representative Kay Granger, the Texas Republican who chairs
the House of Representatives appropriations subcommittee for
foreign operations, said the administration's $450 bailout
proposal for Egypt was premature.
"This proposal comes to Congress at a point when the U.S. -
Egypt relationship has never been under more scrutiny, and
rightly so," Granger said.
"I am not convinced of the urgent need for this assistance,
and I cannot support it at this time," she said, adding that she
had put a hold on the funds.
Granger's action reflects unease among some U.S. lawmakers
over the new Islamist government that has taken the reins in
Egypt after a pro-democracy uprising overthrew longtime U.S.
ally Hosni Mubarak last year.
The Obama administration has nevertheless vowed to push
forward with a $1 billion aid package for Cairo, a point
reinforced by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton this week when
she met Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on the sidelines of the
U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York.
The U.S. assistance proposal had languished during Egypt's
18 months of political turmoil. The country now faces a severe
economic crisis including worsening balance of payments problems
and an exodus of foreign investors that has left local banks
shouldering much of the lending to the state.
The United States was a close ally of Egypt under Mubarak
and gives $1.3 billion in military aid a year to Egypt plus
other assistance.
Egypt was among the countries swept by violent anti-American
protests over an anti-Islam video made in California, and some
U.S. lawmakers have raised questions about the future of U.S.
assistance, particularly given sharp budget constraints at home.
The Obama administration has argued that it is essential to
buttress Egypt, the most populous Arab country and the first to
sign a peace agreement with U.S. ally Israel.
Egypt has requested a $4.8 billion loan from the
International Monetary Fund (IMF), a move the United States
supports. Other countries are slowly making good on promises of
assistance.
Saudi Arabia in June transferred $1.5 billion as direct
budget support, approved $430 million in project aid and pledged
a $750 million credit line to import oil products. Qatar has
also promised $2 billion in support.