WASHINGTON Aug 14 The United States' aid policy
on Egypt is still under review, the State Department said on
Wednesday, following a violent crackdown by Egyptian security
forces that killed at least 149 people.
"Looking at the events today and the events of the last
couple of weeks we will continue to not only monitor and be
engaged, but will review the implications for our broader
relationship, which includes aid," State Department spokeswoman
Jen Psaki told a daily briefing
U.S. officials have been grappling with how to respond to
the situation in Egypt, in particular, how to handle the $1.55
billion in mostly military aid that Washington sends each year
to Cairo, a key ally in the Middle East.