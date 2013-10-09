UPDATE 2-U.S. oil ticks up for 2nd day on record OPEC output cut compliance
* Highest U.S. oil rigs since Oct. 2015 (Adds quote, details)
WASHINGTON Oct 9 The United States will withhold the delivery of unspecified major U.S. military equipment and cash transfers to Egypt's military-backed government pending progress on democracy and human rights, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.
* Highest U.S. oil rigs since Oct. 2015 (Adds quote, details)
* Hudson pacific properties announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share