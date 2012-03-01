CAIRO, March 1 American pro-democracy activists at the centre of a row that has strained ties between Egypt and the United States arrived at Cairo airport on Thursday to head out of the country after a travel ban was lifted, a Reuters witness said.

Activists from other countries who also work for non-governmental organisations and were barred, till now, from leaving were also in the group. It was not immediately possible to say how many were in the group.

"We are not just Americans here, it is other nationalities also," said one of those travelling, without giving details.

(Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer; Writing by Edmund Blair)