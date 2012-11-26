WASHINGTON Nov 26 Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamel Amr
on Monday to underscore U.S. hopes that Egypt's political crisis
can be resolved in a democratic manner, the State Department
said.
Clinton reiterated U.S. concerns about Egyptian President
Mohamed Mursi's decision to assume sweeping powers and checked
in on the progress of discussions between Mursi and senior
judges on the way forward, State Department spokeswoman Victoria
Nuland told a news briefing.
"The secretary underscored the importance of settling these
disputes in a democratic manner, so we look forward to seeing
the outcome of that (discussion)," Nuland said.
"We want to see the constitutional process move forward in a
way that does not overly concentrate power in one set of hands,"
Nuland said.
She said Clinton also used the phone call to follow up on
Gaza, where Egypt brokered a truce after a week of fighting
between Israel and the Palestinians.