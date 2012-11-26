WASHINGTON Nov 26 Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamel Amr on Monday to underscore U.S. hopes that Egypt's political crisis can be resolved in a democratic manner, the State Department said.

Clinton reiterated U.S. concerns about Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi's decision to assume sweeping powers and checked in on the progress of discussions between Mursi and senior judges on the way forward, State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told a news briefing.

"The secretary underscored the importance of settling these disputes in a democratic manner, so we look forward to seeing the outcome of that (discussion)," Nuland said.

"We want to see the constitutional process move forward in a way that does not overly concentrate power in one set of hands," Nuland said.

She said Clinton also used the phone call to follow up on Gaza, where Egypt brokered a truce after a week of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians.