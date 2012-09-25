* U.S. moving ahead on aid, debt relief package
* Protests underscored uncertainty over U.S. ties
* U.S. leery of Mursi's outreach to Iran
By Andrew Quinn
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton reassured Egypt's new Islamist president on Monday that
the United States would forge ahead with plans to expand
economic assistance despite anti-American protests that cast new
shadows over U.S. engagement with the region.
Clinton met Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in New York,
where both are attending this week's U.N. General Assembly
meeting, and reinforced the Obama administration's continued
commitment to provide both military and economic aid for Cairo,
a senior State Department official said.
"What he heard from the secretary is that she is committed
to following through on what she has said we will do," the
official said following the 45-minute meeting.
U.S. officials said earlier this month they were close to a
deal with Egypt's new government for $1 billion in debt relief
to help Cairo shore up its ailing economy in the aftermath of
its pro-democracy uprising, which ousted autocratic President
Hosni Mubarak.
The aid package had languished during Egypt's 18 months of
political turmoil and progress appeared to reflect a cautious
easing of U.S. suspicions about Mursi, who was elected in June.
Egypt was among the countries swept by violent anti-American
protests over an anti-Islam video made in California, and some
U.S. lawmakers have raised questions about the future of U.S.
assistance to the region, particularly given sharp budget
constraints at home.
The senior official said Clinton, who has personally lobbied
lawmakers to keep U.S. aid to Egypt and other Arab countries on
track, believed these concerns had been laid to rest.
"Of course we understand that there may be (of Congress) who
have questioned (the aid), but there is strong bipartisan
support for Egypt being a democratic success because it's in our
national security interest that that occur," the official said.
The United States was a close ally of Egypt under Mubarak
and gives $1.3 billion in military aid a year to Egypt plus
other assistance
NO OBAMA MEETING PLANNED
Mursi will use his New York trip to appear at former
President Bill Clinton's annual philanthropic summit but has no
plans to meet U.S. President Barack Obama, who is forgoing
individual meetings with world leaders during his own brief stop
at the United Nations on Tuesday.
In his talks with Clinton, Mursi outlined his government's
plans to enact economic reforms as part of a broader push to win
a $4.8 billion loan package from the International Monetary
Fund, which the United States supports, the official said.
"The Egyptians have a lot of tough road in front of them to
take the budget reforms that will be necessary and to do it in a
way that helps them to move their democratic process forward,"
the official said.
Clinton and Mursi also discussed security issues including a
rising militant threat in the Sinai Peninsula, a region critical
to relations with neighboring Israel.
The U.S. official said Clinton and Mursi also touched on the
issue of Iran but indicated the United States would be slow to
support Mursi's proposal that Iran, Egypt, Turkey and Saudi
Arabia form a new group to try to find a solution to the
violence in Syria.
"The Egyptians themselves would say that it's a new
initiative and no one is sure whether it is going to head toward
an end point or not," the official said. "We always have
concerns when Iran is engaged."
Obama's rival in the U.S. presidential race, Republican Mitt
Romney, called for a tougher line with Egypt after protesters
scaled the Cairo compound wall and tore down the U.S. flag in
one of series of protests that also saw the U.S. consulate
attacked in the Libyan city of Benghazi, killing the U.S.
ambassador and three other Americans.
Obama created doubts this month when he told a
Spanish-language television network that the United States
considered the new Islamist government neither an ally nor an
enemy.
The U.S. official said Clinton's meeting with the Egyptian
leader was relaxed and warm and waved away suggestions that the
president's "ally" comment reflected broader uncertainty in the
relationship.
"We've moved past that," the official said.