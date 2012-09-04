BRIEF-Dominion Midstream Board appoints two new directors
* Announced resignation of Joseph Rigby, who was elected in January Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 The Obama administration is close to a deal with Egypt's new government for $1 billion in debt relief, a senior U.S. official said on Monday, as Washington seeks to help Cairo shore up its ailing economy in the aftermath of its pro-democracy uprising.
U.S. diplomats and negotiators for Egypt's new Islamist president Mohamed Mursi are working to finalize an agreement but the deal is not yet done, the official said.
* Announced resignation of Joseph Rigby, who was elected in January Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board will recommend to shareholders at company's 2017 annual general meeting an increase in its quarterly dividend
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp on Thursday posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.