By Tom Perry
CAIRO, Feb 14 State-run newspapers
splashed accusations of a U.S. plan to spread "anarchy" in Egypt
across their front pages on Tuesday, escalating a dispute
Washington says must be resolved to ensure their continued
military cooperation.
Based on remarks by a government minister, the headlines
marked another low in the crisis between Washington and Cairo
triggered by the investigation into U.S.-based non-governmental
organisations that has led to criminal charges against Americans
who have been prevented from leaving the country.
"America is behind the anarchy," declared the front page of
Al Gomhuria newspaper. "American funding aims to spread anarchy
in Egypt," read the front page of Al Ahram newspaper. The papers
are two of Egypt's most widely distributed dailies.
The headlines were based on comments made in October to the
investigating judges by Minister of International Cooperation
Faiza Abul Naga - but which only came to light on Monday when
they were released to state news agency MENA.
Like Al Ahram and Al Gomhuria, MENA is part of a state-run
media loyal to the government which has long been a tool for
shaping public opinion in favour of Egypt's establishment.
In her remarks, Abul Naga linked what she said was a surge
in U.S. funding for civil society groups last year to an attempt
to steer the course of the post-Hosni Mubarak transition in "a
direction that realized American and Israeli interests."
"All the indications show that there was a clear desire to
abort any chance for Egypt to emerge as a modern democratic
state with a strong economy," she was quoted as saying, adding
that that would be a threat to "American and Israeli interests".
Egypt insists the NGO case is a judicial matter and that all
NGOs, regardless of origin, must heed Egyptian law.
But the timing of the statement's release is as telling as
its contents, coming just days after Egypt's military ruler
appeared to try to contain the tension that now threatens $1.3
billion in annual U.S. military aid to Cairo.
UNDERSTOOD SERIOUSNESS
General Martin Dempsey, the top U.S. military officer as
chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a U.S. Senate
hearing on Tuesday he had tried to convince Egypt's ruling
generals of the gravity of the case.
"I spent about a day and a half in conversation with them
encouraging them in the strongest possible terms to resolve this
so that our mil-to-mil (military-to-military) relationship could
continue," Dempsey told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
"I'm convinced, potentially they were underestimating the
impact of this on our relationship. When I left there, there was
no doubt that they understood the seriousness of it," Dempsey
said of his visit to Cairo over the weekend.
The spat is one of the worst in more than 30 years of close
U.S.-Egyptian ties and has complicated Washington's efforts to
establish relations with the military council that took power
from Mubarak after his overthrow in a popular revolt a year ago.
U.S. officials have called for the travel ban to be lifted,
and members of the U.S. Congress have warned the dispute could
endanger aid to Egypt.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday voted to
urge Egypt to "immediately cease its intimidation and
prosecution" of democracy activists. The panel's chairman,
Senator John Kerry, a Democrat, said lawmakers were "sending a
signal that American patience is being tested" in Egypt.
"We cannot continue to give aid to a country that is
detaining illegally our U.S. citizens," Senator Rand Paul, a
Republican, said in a separate speech on the Senate floor.
While the White House announced plans on Monday to keep aid
to Egypt level with that of recent years, a State Department
spokeswoman said that "if we cannot resolve the current impasse
it could have implications for this relationship and for our
ability to disburse this money."
Dempsey said he was opposed to proposed legislation in
Congress that would break off military relations and cut off
aid. "My personal military judgment is that would be a mistake,"
he said.
Senator John McCain, the top Republican on the panel,
assured Dempsey he was seeking ways to avoid Congress adopting
the legislation. But he said he hoped Egyptian officials
understood the situation was unacceptable to the United States.
"Our relationship with Egypt is vital, but the fact is that
the welfare of our citizens (is) even more vital," McCain said.
ACCUSATIONS
Nineteen U.S. citizens are among 43 foreign and local
activists barred from leaving Egypt because of the
investigation. An undisclosed number of U.S. citizens have
sought shelter in the U.S. Embassy.
Accusations against the activists include working for
organizations not properly registered in Egypt and receiving
foreign funds illegally.
The NGOs involved say they sought to register with the
authorities but their requests were not followed up. Many point
out that they have operated openly in Egypt for years.
The U.S. State Department said its lawyers in Cairo were
translating and reviewing a copy of the formal charge sheet
detailing the accusations against NGO staffers, including the
Americans subject to the travel ban.
"However the chief judge has not yet assigned the case to a
criminal court, nor has any trial date been set," said State
Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland.
"So in this period we are continuing to work as hard as we
can with the Egyptian government to work our way through this,
and we continue to insist that our people have done nothing
wrong and that they ought to be allowed to come home," she said.
In her remarks to investigators, Abul Naga detailed her
doubts about the work of organizations involved, including the
National Democratic Institute and the International Republican
Institute, both loosely linked to the two main U.S. political
parties.
She said U.S. funding to civil society groups in Egypt had
shot up following the uprising against Mubarak.
"Civil society forms a vital part of any democratic
society," said a Western diplomat. "Demonizing the sector in
this manner is deeply unhelpful and adds to the growing
anti-foreigner discourse which risks damaging Egypt's
international standing and reputation."
Mustapha Kamel Al-Sayyid, a political analyst, saw the
latest coverage of the NGO story as an escalation. "I don't know
if it is intended or it reflects a state of confusion in the
conduct of domestic and foreign policies in Egypt," he said.
(Additional reporting by Edmund Blair, and David Alexander,
Andrew Quinn and Susan Cornwell in Washington; writing by Tom
Perry; editing by Alison Williams and Todd Eastham)