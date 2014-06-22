CAIRO, June 22 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will discuss with Gulf countries this week possible oil disruptions from the Iraq conflict, a senior State Department official said on Sunday.

Kerry is on a tour of countries in the Middle East and Europe. He is expected to travel to Iraq soon at the request of President Barack Obama.

"I would expect that to be a topic of discussion," a senior State Department official told reporters en route to Egypt when asked about possible oil supply disruptions from the Iraq conflict. (Reporting By Lesley Wroughton)