CAIRO, Sept 11 Egyptian protesters scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy in Cairo on Tuesday and some pulled down the American flag during a protest over what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, witnesses said.

In place of the U.S. flag, the protesters tried to raise a black flag with the words "There is no god but Allah and Mohammad is his messenger", a Reuters reporter said.

About 20 people stood on top of the outer wall of the embassy in central Cairo, where about 2,000 protesters had gathered.