CAIRO, Sept 11 Egyptian protesters scaled the
walls of the U.S. embassy in Cairo on Tuesday and some pulled
down the American flag during a protest over what they said was
a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to
the Prophet Mohammad, witnesses said.
In place of the U.S. flag, the protesters tried to raise a
black flag with the words "There is no god but Allah and
Mohammad is his messenger", a Reuters reporter said.
About 20 people stood on top of the outer wall of the
embassy in central Cairo, where about 2,000 protesters had
gathered.