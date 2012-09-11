* Many Muslims deem any depiction of Prophet an insult
* Protesters include Islamists, soccer fans
* Fortress-like U.S. embassy in heart of Cairo
* Washington offers military, other aid to Egypt
By Tamim Elyan
CAIRO, Sept 11 Egyptian protesters scaled the
walls of the U.S. embassy on Tuesday, tore down the American
flag and burned it during a protest over what they said was a
film being produced in the United States that insulted Prophet
Mohammad.
In place of the U.S. flag, the protesters tried to raise a
black flag with the words "There is no God but God, and Mohammad
is his messenger", a Reuters witness said.
Once the U.S. flag was hauled down, some protesters tore it
up and showed off pieces to television cameras. Others burned
the remains outside the fortress-like embassy building in
central Cairo. But some protesters objected to the flag burning.
Many Muslims consider any depiction of the Prophet to be
offensive.
"This movie must be banned immediately and an apology should
be made," said 19-year-old Ismail Mahmoud, a member of the
so-called "ultras" soccer supporters who played a big role in
the uprising that brought down Hosni Mubarak last year.
He called on President Mohamed Mursi, Egypt's first civilian
president and an Islamist, to take action, without giving
details of the film that angered him or other protesters.
About 20 people stood on top of the embassy wall, while
about 2,000 protesters gathered outside. The demonstrators were
mainly supporters of Islamist groups or "ultras" youths.
Rafik Farouk, 38, an Egyptian Christian, also took part. "I
am here because I am Egyptian and reject anything that insults
Islam or anything that sparks division in Egypt," he said.
Washington has a big mission in Egypt, partly because of a
huge aid programme that followed Egypt's signing of a peace
treaty with Israel in 1979. The United States gives $1.3 billion
to Egypt's military each year and offers the nation other aid.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland in
Washington said the wall was breached and the flag removed.
"We are obviously working with Egyptian security to try to
restore order at the embassy and to work with them to try to get
the situation under control," she said.
Following the protest, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said it was
committed to giving all embassies the necessary protection.
The U.S. embassy had put out a statement earlier on Tuesday
condemning "misguided individuals" who hurt the religious
feelings of Muslims or followers of other religions.
"We firmly reject the actions by those who abuse the
universal right of free speech to hurt the religious beliefs of
others," the U.S. embassy said in its statement.
MUSLIM ANGER
Although it was not clear which film prompted the protests,
Egypt's prestigious Al-Azhar mosque and seat of Sunni learning
condemned on Tuesday a symbolic "trial" of the Prophet organised
by a U.S. group including Terry Jones, a Christian pastor who
triggered riots in Afghanistan in 2010 by threatening to burn
the Koran.
According to the website www.standupamericanow.org, Jones
and others were due to take part in an event on Tuesday - the
anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by al Qaeda on U.S. cities -
called "International Judge Mohammad Day" in Florida. It was due
to be carried live on the Internet.
Some activists had mentioned Jones in calls for a protest.
Egypt's Coptic Orthodox church also condemned in a statement
some Copts living abroad who it said financed "the production of
a film insulting Prophet Mohammad", a state website reported.
About a 10th of Egypt's 83 million people are Christians.
Protests have become a common feature in Egypt since the
uprising that ousted long-time U.S.-ally Mubarak. When U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visited in July, after Mursi
was sworn in, her motorcade was pelted with tomatoes.
Some demonstrators shouted slogans against her and some
slogans were against Islamists, reflecting perceptions of some
opponents of Islamists who have swept Egypt's presidency and a
parliamentary vote that Washington helped Islamists to power.
In Mubarak's era, protests were usually swiftly halted by an
often brutally efficient police force.
One slogan scrawled on the walls of the embassy, which is
near Tahrir Square where Egyptians revolted against Mubarak,
said: "If your freedom of speech has no limits, may you accept
our freedom of action."
In another incident prompted by similar religious sentiments
last month, a lone man attacked the German embassy with homemade
nail bombs and a hammer, cracking glass at the entrance, after
he read a report about a protest in Germany where demonstrators
paraded caricatures of the Prophet outside a mosque.
No one was injured and there was no serious damage to the
embassy during the incident.