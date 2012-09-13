BRUSSELS, Sept 13 Egypt's President Mohamed
Mursi pledged to protect foreigners and diplomatic missions in
his country on Thursday, two days after protesters against a
U.S.-made film depicting the Prophet Mohammad scaled the walls
of the U.S. embassy in Cairo.
"We ought to protect all visitors, tourists and diplomatic
missions," Mursi told a news conference in Brussels. "In Egypt,
as you know, and everywhere in the Arab world, there is anger
regarding what happened recently, those who made up that short
movie that defames the prophet. We strongly condemn that."
He said the Egyptian government had assured U.S. President
Barack Obama that it would not permit "any such event, any such
occurrence in our country against the embassies present in our
territories".
"We will cooperate with the European Union, with the other
countries, with the American administration in order to prevent
such events in the future," he said.
Mursi was in Brussels for his first visit to Europe since
becoming Egypt's first freely elected leader in June.