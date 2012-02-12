CAIRO Feb 12 An Egyptian parliamentary
inquiry into the deaths of 74 people in a soccer stadium
disaster has found both fans and lax security to blame for the
worst incident of its kind in the country's history, the
legislator leading it said on Sunday.
The preliminary findings of the inquiry into the Port Said
deaths offered little to support the view of those Egyptians who
believed the deaths were the result of a plot hatched by
elements within the establishment seeking to create chaos.
Ashraf Thabet, the member of parliament who headed the
inquiry, listed factors including incitement by sports TV
channels as the cause of the incident which touched off several
days of violent protests in which 16 more people were killed.
The incident occurred at the end of a match between Port
Said-based al-Masry and Cairo's Al Ahly, the most successful
club in Africa.
Witnesses to the Feb. 2 incident had said hundreds of
al-Masry supporters surged across the pitch to the visitors' end
causing panicked Ahly fans to dash for the exit. But the steel
doors were bolted shut and dozens were crushed to death in the
stampede. Many believe the incident was sparked by hired thugs.
Thabet spoke of instigators who had used thugs and hardcore
soccer fans to take "advantage of the tension surrounding the
game to achieve some political gains", but without giving
further details. "We will announce their names," he said.
Critics of the military-led authorities had laid the blame
on the government, some saying the violence was planned to
create an air of chaos that would add to the case for army rule.
Thabet said fans were not inspected while entering the
stands and there was a lack of order inside and outside the
stadium. "Security facilitated, allowed and enabled this
massacre," he said. The security forces had failed to predict
trouble and control the crowd stampede, he added.
He also laid blame on "Ultras", the hardcore soccer fans who
regularly confront riot police at matches and have been on the
front line of confrontations with the security forces since the
uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak from power.
Most Egyptian teams have their own group of Ultras.
Thabet said there had been tension between the fans before
the match. "Both ultras and thugs attacked Ahly fans and this is
part of Ultras' culture," Thabet said.
Similar instances of pitch invasions had occurred in Port
Said in the past few months, Thabet said, but without causing
casualties.
Demonstrators blaming the security forces for the deaths
targeted the Interior Ministry in downtown Cairo in protest at
what some saw as police complacency. Others said the security
forces had a role in igniting trouble.
The committee said investigations were still ongoing and
that it would announce final results in its final report which
would assign political responsibility for the events.
(Reporting by Tamim Elyan; Editing by Tom Perry)