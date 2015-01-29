* Islamic State Egypt wing claims Thursday's attacks-Twitter
* Bomb attack on military in al-Arish kills at least 25
* Tensions high after protests commemorating 2011 uprising
(Adds Islamic State claim of responsibility)
By Yusri Mohamed, Ali Abdelaty and Mostafa Hashem
ISMAILIA, Egypt, Jan 29 Islamic State's Egypt
wing claimed responsibility for a series of attacks that killed
at least 27 on Thursday in some of the worst anti-state violence
in months, after commemorations around the anniversary of the
2011 uprising turned deadly this week.
Egypt's government faces an Islamist insurgency based in
Sinai and growing discontent with what critics perceive as heavy
handed security tactics.
A series of tweets from the Sinai Province's Twitter account
claimed responsibility for each of the four attacks that took
place in North Sinai and Suez provinces within hours of one
another on Thursday night.
Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis, Egypt's most active militant group,
changed its name to Sinai Province last year after swearing
allegiance to Islamic State, the hardline Sunni militant group
that has seized swathes of Iraq and Syria, drawing U.S.-led
airstrikes.
Thursday's first attack was a bombing targeting a military
headquarters, base and hotel in the capital of North Sinai
province that killed 25 and wounded at least 58, including nine
civilians, security and medical sources said.
The flagship government newspaper, al-Ahram, said its office
in the city of Al-Arish, which is situated opposite the military
buildings, had been "completely destroyed," although it was not
clear if it had been a target.
Later, suspected militants killed an army major and wounded
six others at a checkpoint in Rafah, followed by a roadside bomb
in Suez city that killed a police officer, and an assault on a
checkpoint south of Al-Arish that wounded four soldiers,
security sources said.
Sinai-based militants have killed hundreds of security
officers since President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood
was removed from power following mass protests against his rule.
The military said in a statement on its Facebook page that
the attacks were the result of a successful campaign to pressure
the militants.
PROTEST DEATHS
Tensions have risen across Egypt in the past week with
protests, some of them violent, marking four years since the
uprising that ousted veteran autocrat Hosni Mubarak from power.
Earlier on Thursday, a group of women protested in Cairo
over the death of activist Shaimaa Sabbagh and around 25 others
said to have been killed by security forces at rallies
commemorating the 2011 uprising.
Sabbagh, 32, died on Saturday as riot police were breaking
up a small, peaceful demonstration. Friends said she had been
shot, and images of her bleeding body rippled out across social
media, sparking outrage and condemnation.
"The Interior Ministry are thugs!" chanted around 100 women
protesters at the site of Sabbagh's death. Some held up signs
with the word "murderer" scrawled over the face of Interior
Minister Mohamed Ibrahim.
The protesters were defying a law that severely restricts
protests. "People are here at incredible risk to themselves. But
it's a way of standing against the fear they have instilled,"
said activist Yasmin el-Rifae.
Ibrahim has said an investigation into Sabbagh's death will
lead to prosecution if any member of the security forces is
found responsible.
One of the organisers of Thursday's demonstration said they
had asked only women to attend because they feared infiltration
by plainclothes male agents.
Across the street from the protesters, beside police
officers, men stood making lewd gestures and yelling
profanities. Others chanted in favour of President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi.
Criticism is growing of the security tactics Sisi has used
since Mursi was ousted.
A crackdown that began with the deaths of hundreds of
Brotherhood supporters and the imprisonment of thousands more
has expanded to include liberals and other activists.
Some of those now opposed to the government initially
supported the protests that led to Mursi's removal and Sisi's
rise to power, as people who knew Sabbagh said she had.
(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia and Mostafa Hashem, Ali
Abdelaty, Maggie Fick and Michael Georgy in Cairo; Writing By
Shadi Bushra; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Grant McCool and Cynthia
Osterman)