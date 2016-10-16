Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO Oct 16 Vodafone Egypt signed a 4G licence agreement with the country's telecoms regulator for $335 million late on Saturday, the regulator said in a statement on Sunday.
The company also signed a fixed-line phone service licence worth $11.26 million.
This raises Vodafone Egypt's overall spectrum to 42.5 MHz. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Editing by Mark Potter)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)