By Stephen Kalin and Maggie Fick
CAIRO, June 7 Egypt and the United Arab Emirates
said on Saturday that they had contracted a state-run company
headed by a retired Egyptian army officer to build wheat silos
that are a key part of the UAE's $4.9 billion aid package to
Cairo.
The UAE is taking a hands-on role in supporting Egypt and is
funding a range of development projects including the wheat
silo-building effort that could help the world's biggest
importer of the commodity lower its huge food import bill.
Reuters reported in March that the UAE was working directly
with the Egyptian army to ensure the silo-building was conducted
efficiently.
The UAE pledged last October to build a total of 25 wheat
silos with a storage capacity of 1.5 million tonnes to help
prevent the loss of billions of dollars worth of wheat per year.
The project targets addressing problems in the strategic
wheat sector. Millions of poor Egyptians rely on government
subsidised bread, but the wasteful and corrupt system for
providing it strains government finances. Egypt wants to boost
its storage capacity to reduce reliance on imports.
Though UAE and Egyptian government ministers appeared
together at a news conference in Cairo to announce the details
of the construction of the first two silos, their choice of a
Egyptian army-affiliated company to do the construction work
confirmed the military's connection to the project.
UAE Minister of State Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, who handles the
aid projects, announced the signing of the cooperation agreement
with Cairo alongside Egypt's Supplies Minister Khaled Hanafi and
Planning Minister Ashraf El-Araby.
Seated beside the ministers was retired Egyptian Lieutenant
General Abd El Aziz Seif-Eldeen, head of the Arab Organization
for Industrialization, the state-owned company chosen to build
the silos.
Eldeen was a member of the Supreme Council of the Armed
Forces until 2012, which ruled the country for the 18 turbulent
months after Hosni Mubarak was toppled in a 2011 uprising.
Eldeen, at the time the commander of the Air Defence Forces,
was removed from the military council in a reshuffle by elected
President Mohamed Mursi in August 2012, shortly after he took
office. Mursi then appointed Eldeen chairman of the Arab
Organization for Industrialization.
An army source told Reuters that the company does
contracting work with the Ministry of Military Production, but
does not fall under the jurisdiction of the ministry. The
company builds airplanes and cars, according to its website.
The General Company for Silos and Storage, another state-run
company affiliated with the Supplies Ministry, will be the
implementing agency for the Egyptian government for the project,
state news agency MENA reported.
Jaber said that work had begun on the silos project. "Within
a week or two we will visit the sites." He said the timeline for
the completion of the two silos was 18 months.
He said that construction of a number of other silos would
begin in November.
Along with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the UAE pledged more
than $12 billion in loans and donations after former army chief
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ousted Mursi last year. The Gulf Arab
countries now see Egypt as a frontline ally in its region-wide
struggle against both Iran and the Islamist Brotherhood.
Sisi's victory in elections held last month has raised
expectations that more aid will be announced soon. Saudi
Arabia's King Abdullah said last week after the election result
was announced that he would host a donor conference for Egypt.
(Additional reporting by Ali Abdelati; Editing by Stephen
Powell)