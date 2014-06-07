* UAE-funded project to aid strategic wheat sector
CAIRO, June 7 Egypt and the United Arab Emirates
said on Saturday they had contracted a state-run company headed
by a retired Egyptian army officer to build wheat silos that are
a key part of the UAE's $4.9 billion aid package to Cairo.
The choice of an army-affiliated company comes after Reuters
reported in March that the UAE was working directly with the
Egyptian army to ensure the project was conducted efficiently.
The UAE is taking a hands-on role in supporting Egypt and is
funding a range of development projects that could help the
world's biggest wheat importer lower its huge food import bill.
It committed last October to build 25 silos with a storage
capacity of 1.5 million tonnes to help prevent the loss of
billions of dollars worth of wheat every year.
Along with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the UAE pledged more
than $12 billion in loans and donations after former army chief
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi
last July following mass protests against his rule.
The Gulf Arab allies now see Egypt as the frontline in their
region-wide struggle against Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood.
Egypt wants to boost its storage capacity in the strategic
wheat sector to reduce reliance on imports. Millions of poor
Egyptians rely on government subsidised bread, but a wasteful
and corrupt distribution system strains government finances.
UAE Minister of State Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, who handles the
aid projects, appeared at a news conference alongside Egypt's
Supplies Minister Khaled Hanafi and Planning and International
Cooperation Minister Ashraf Al-Arabi.
Jaber said that work had begun on the silos project in
Amiriya and Damietta, in the Nile Delta region north of Cairo,
and that the timeline for their completion was 18 months.
"This project has strategic goals and goals that affect the
Egyptian people," he said. Construction of other silos would
begin in November, he said.
Beside the ministers was retired Egyptian Lieutenant General
Abd El Aziz Seif-Eldeen, head of the Arab Organisation for
Industrialisation, the state-owned company chosen to build the
silos.
Eldeen was until 2012 a member of the Supreme Council of the
Armed Forces, which ruled the country for the 18 turbulent
months after Hosni Mubarak was toppled in a 2011 uprising.
At the time the commander of the Air Defence Forces, Eldeen
was removed from the military council in a reshuffle by
then-President Mursi in August 2012.
Sisi's victory in last month's elections raised expectations
that more aid will be announced soon. Saudi King Abdullah said
last week that he would host a donor conference for Egypt.
But Sisi's election has also triggered fears among some
Egyptians that the military - with a budget shielded from public
oversight and a wide-ranging business empire - would continue
its dominant role in the country's economic and political life.
The Arab Organization for Industrialization makes many
products for the military, including artillery, planes and
armoured vehicles, as well as items such as cars and electronics
for the civilian sector.
The tender process included more than one bid, minister
Al-Arabi told reporters.
State news agency MENA said that interim president Adly
Mansour had issued a decree allowing the company to hire
subcontractors without conducting a tender, like other
state-owned companies.
Company spokesman Abdel Aziz told Reuters that was because
it was originally an independent company founded by four
countries including Egypt and the UAE. Three countries withdrew
from the company in 1979, leaving it in Egyptian hands, but its
status was not changed, he said.
MENA said another state-run company, the General Company for
Silos and Storage, will be the project's implementing agency.
