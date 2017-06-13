(Adds latest tender purchases)
By Arwa Gaballa
CAIRO, June 13 An Egyptian court on Tuesday
suspended a food inspection system launched to reform the trade
in agricultural commodities, lawyers on the case told Reuters,
sowing uncertainty again over imports of wheat in the world's
largest buyer of the grain.
The inspection system was Egypt's answer to a near year-long
row over stringent import requirements, including a ban on the
common grain fungus ergot, a policy that halted Egypt's wheat
trade last year when trading houses boycotted its state tenders.
The suspension, which the government has 15 days to appeal,
means the quarantine body that applied the ban will again handle
the inspection process both in Egypt and abroad, though it does
not necessarily imply a return to zero ergot, the lawyers said.
"I have no idea what will happen with ergot, that's for the
agriculture ministry to decide," said Alaa Zaki, one of the
lawyers on the case.
The new system had stripped the agriculture quarantine body
of its inspection powers, and moved the process to the trade
ministry's General Organization for Export and Import Control
(GOEIC).
The case was brought by a group of quarantine inspection
employees in their capacity as citizens, not by the body itself,
as well as several other parties, including some connected to
the health ministry, which also takes part in inspections.
They said the new system illegally stripped the quarantine
body of its powers and handed it to a trade ministry body
ill-equipped to oversee inspections, allowing imports to enter
with hazardous contaminants harmful to plant and animal health.
Egypt's ban on ergot was reversed last year by a decree that
came two months before the new inspection system. That decree is
also being challenged in court in a related case, though a
ruling could take several months, the lawyers said.
1 MLN TONNE BUYING SPREE
Egypt's state grain buyer GASC has been buying wheat on
international markets in recent weeks despite its ongoing local
harvest, a time when it typically stops tendering. At a tender
on Tuesday GASC bought 300,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia,
Romania and Ukraine, taking its purchases to over one million
tonnes in under a month.
Traders have said the buying spree could signal an intention
to stockpile wheat ahead of any fallout from the ruling.
Egypt said on Monday it had collected 3.4 million tonnes of
wheat from farmers so far during its harvest, which runs through
July. It has said it is targeting between 3.5 and 4 million
tonnes.
GASC told Reuters last week that it intends to continue
permitting up to 0.05 percent of ergot in its wheat purchases, a
common international standard stipulated in its tender booklet.
Egypt baffled traders last year when the agriculture
quarantine body began rejecting wheat shipments with trace
levels of ergot despite GASC's 0.05 percent permission level as
well as reassurances from the ministries of supply and
agriculture that they would not apply a zero standard.
Tuesday's ruling will restore delegations of inspectors sent
by the government to ports of origin abroad. They had been
replaced by private companies under the new system.
"The quarantine people who filed the case are worried that
foreign inspectors don't care about Egypt's crop and the safety
of the population," said Mohamed Zaki, a quarantine inspector.
(Reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Additional reporting by Maha El
Dahan; Writing by Eric Knecht; editing by Jason Neely and David
Evans)