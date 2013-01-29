Sterling hits seven-week low ahead of UK budget
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
CAIRO Jan 29 Egypt's state wheat buyer said on Tuesday that it would meet the debt-laden country's needs and did not have financial problems, adding that there were enough stocks to last until June 22.
Nomani Nomani, vice chairman of the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said state wheat stocks of the world's top importer of the grain had been enhanced since early January when they were expected to last until June 17.
"Providing the country's needs, the Egyptian citizens' needs, is a red line," he told Reuters.
Egypt is facing increasing economic and political instability, with the pound having lost more than a tenth of its value since the 2011 revolution.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).