CAIRO May 10 Egypt's supplies minister said on
Saturday a smart-card system for bread distribution rolled out
in one Egyptian city had reduced wheat consumption by 30
percent, easing the strain of subsidies on the government's
budget and foreign reserves.
Khaled Hanafi told Egyptian state television that statistics
gathered from the first stage of a reformed bread subsidy
programme in the Suez Canal city of Port Said showed a marked
drop in consumption.
"The amount of consumption dropped by 30 percent, which
means wheat imports will be reduced by the same percentage and
the demand for foreign currency will be reduced by the same
percentage," he said.
A pilot programme began in Port Said last year before
President Mohamed Mursi was removed from power.
The army-backed government that took over unrolled the first
stage of its programme a few weeks ago in the same city, in an
attempt to find a solution to Egypt's corrupt and wasteful bread
subsidy regime, which costs around $5 billion a year.
The programme has enabled the government to keep tabs on
individual consumption of bread via the electronic cards,
already used for other subsidized goods such as rice and sugar.
Hanafi called the pilot "a dazzling success" in comments
published by state news agency MENA.
He told Reuters in March that the smart-card programme would
be applied across Egypt within three months.
Under the scheme, smart-card holders are allowed five loaves
per family member per day, a number that officials hope can be
reduced. A "points system" allows citizens who consume less than
the quota to spend their savings on other foodstuffs.
Hanafi predicted on Saturday that this component of the
programme would inject 500 million Egyptian pounds ($70.97
million) into the Egyptian market and create 80,000 jobs.
Under the old system, there was no limit on the amount of
subsidised bread people could get.
A parallel effort to issue smart cards to drivers in order
to monitor fuel consumption is not yet operational, but is
likewise aimed at gathering data the government can refer to
when reforming its subsidy policies. Without immediate reforms,
fuel subsidies could cost nearly $19 billion in the next fiscal
year beginning in July.
TALL ORDER
Egypt is the world's largest importer of wheat, purchasing
about 10 million tonnes per year, draining its hard currency
reserves to provide the poor with a disc-shaped loaf.
A slide in the Egyptian pound's value since December 2012 is
pushing up the bill, as much of the wheat has to be bought for
dollars on international markets.
Government officials admit that costly subsidy spending is a
drag on an economy badly hit by more than three years of
political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.
But tackling corruption and waste in the bread supply chain
that has been untouchable for decades is a tall order, and one
cash-strapped government after another has resisted attacking
the problem.
Authorities hope to avoid protests over subsidised loaves
sold for the equivalent of 1 U.S. cent.
President Anwar Sadat triggered riots when he cut the bread
subsidy in 1977, while President Hosni Mubarak faced unrest in
2008 when the rising price of wheat caused shortages. One of the
signature chants in the 2011 uprising against Mubarak was:
"Bread, freedom and social justice."
($1 = 7.0450 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Peter Cooney)