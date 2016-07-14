CAIRO, July 14 Some local wheat was only
procured by the government on paper, but not delivered,
according to a statement issued on Thursday by Egypt's general
prosecutor's office.
Egypt's parliament set up a fact-finding commission last
month to look into allegations of corruption in wheat
procurement.
Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, last month
announced a government-led inspection of wheat silos after an
unusually high procurement figure prompted allegations of
possible fraud from top industry officials, traders and members
of parliament.
