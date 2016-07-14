(Adds details)
CAIRO, July 14 Egypt's general prosecutor said
on Thursday some local wheat was bought by the government in
paper transactions only and not physically delivered, the first
public statement by his office on the matter since fraud
allegations surfaced last month.
Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, launched a
government-led inspection of wheat silos in June after an
unusually high procurement figure prompted allegations of
possible fraud from top industry officials, traders and members
of parliament.
Egypt's parliament then set up a fact-finding commission to
look into allegations of corruption in wheat procurement.
Egypt pays its farmers a high price for their wheat in an
attempt to encourage them to grow the crop.
This has for years encouraged local traders -- who act as
middlemen, buying wheat from scores of small-landholding farmers
before selling it on to the government -- to mix cheaper
imported wheat into the subsidised local supplies.
A lawyer representing a group of businessmen in the grains
industry has also filed a formal legal complaint to the
country's general prosecutor.
"The investigations that the public funds prosecution has
been conducting revealed that some silo owners in association
with some members of the committee that supervises wheat
procurement, had manipulated the amounts of local wheat
registered ... by listing amounts of wheat more than what was
actually delivered," a prosecutor's office statement said.
Egypt's supply ministry said in the latest procurement
season which ended in June it bought nearly 5 million tonnes of
local wheat from farmers, the second highest figure on record
and well above the 3-3.5 million tonnes per year farmers had
delivered in the past decade.
If the numbers were misrepresented, the world's top importer
of the grain may have to spend more on foreign wheat purchases
to meet local demand, even as it faces a dollar shortage that
has sapped its ability to import.
The prosecutor ordered the arrest of anyone who is found to
be involved in the fraud from silo owners to the members of the
committee receiving the wheat.
They will also have their assets frozen and be banned from
travel, the statement said.
Egypt's supply ministry has repeatedly denied allegations
its wheat procurement figures were inflated, saying violations
were small in number.
