CAIRO May 24 Egypt, the world's biggest wheat
importer, has bought around 3 million tonnes of local wheat from
farmers since the harvest began last month, the supplies
minister said on Saturday.
The figures are an indication that the government appears
likely to meet its aim for local purchases this year.
The government had paid 6.5 billion Egyptian pounds to
farmers for the wheat purchased so far, Supplies Minister Khaled
Hanafi was quoted by state news agency MENA as saying.
The government wants to buy more of the local crop to cut
its food imports spending. It bills the effort as key to a plan
to increase self-sufficiency in the strategic sector.
In order to encourage farmers to sell their wheat to the
government, and to grow wheat instead of other crops, the
Supplies Ministry set a local price this year that exceeds what
Egypt pays in the international market by more than $100 per
tonne.
It aims to purchase 4.4 million tonnes of local wheat in the
harvest that ends next month, similar to the target set, but not
met, last year by the government of ousted Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi.
The harvest is in full swing in northern parts of the Nile
Delta and nearly finished in fields further south.
Egypt estimates its wheat crop this year at around 9 million
tonnes, in line with the United States Department of
Agriculture's estimate of 8.95 million tonnes.
Millions of poor Egyptians rely on government subsidised
bread, but the wasteful and corrupt system for providing it
strains the budget and foreign reserves. Successive governments
have resisted tackling the problem but initial efforts to do so
have recently begun.
The Supplies Ministry began rolling out a smart-card system
last month that was piloted under Mursi. Minister Hanafi hopes
the system will be in place nationwide within three months, as a
first step toward monitoring consumption and eventual subsidy
reform.
