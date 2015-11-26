CAIRO Nov 26 Egypt, one of the world's biggest importers of wheat, has enough strategic reserves of the grain to last until April 23, supply minister Khaled Hanafi told Reuters on Thursday.

His comments came a day after Egypt's state grain buyer bought 240,000 tonnes of French, Russian and Romanian wheat in a tender for Dec. 21-31 shipment. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Editing by Joseph Radford)