ABU DHABI, April 12 Egypt's state grain buyer GASC said on Tuesday it bought 175,000 tonnes of Romanian and Ukraine wheat in a tender.

Of the total, GASC bought 120,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat and 55,000 tonnes of Ukraine wheat, GASC vice chairman Mamdouh Abdel Fattah said.

The wheat was purchased at an average price of $192.12 a tonne, cost and freight.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase:

- 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat from Ameropa at $185.62 a tonne free-on-board (FOB) and $6.56 a tonne freight from Ameropa equating to $192.18 a tonne cost and freight (C&F)

- 55,000 tonnes of Ukraine wheat from Venus at $178.91 a tonne FOB and $13.09 a tonne freight from National Navigation Company equating to $192 a tonne C&F

