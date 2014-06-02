(Adds MBC comments)
By Yasmine Saleh
CAIRO, June 2 Egypt's top TV satirist said on
Monday his show had been cancelled, amid speculation it was
because his latest script poked fun at a presidential election
won by the former army chief.
Bassem Youssef, known as the "Egyptian Jon Stewart", told a
news conference the Saudi-owned MBC Masr TV station had been put
under more pressure "than it could handle".
Last week's presidential election was won easily by Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi, the man who, as army chief, toppled Egypt's
first freely-elected leader, Islamist Mohamed Mursi, last year.
"The pressures have been made from the first episode and MBC
Masr had fought for us as much as possible," said Youssef.
Youssef's predicament will raise new questions about freedom
of expression in Egypt, the most populous Arab state.
His associates told Reuters that his latest show, never
broadcast, had made fun of the low turnout in the presidential
vote, the pro-Sisi media frenzy and women supporters dancing at
polling stations.
"I thank MBC Masr for hosting us and I can't blame it for
the pressures it had been put under. It was more than it could
handle," Youssef said.
"Those who think there has not been pressure are
delusional."
MBC group spokesman Mazen Hayek said the network had nothing
to do with the decision to pull the show off air. "Like Bassem
said, MBC did its best to keep the programme on air."
Asked to comment on media reports that Saudi Arabian
authorities had pressured MBC to end the show, he said: "I am
not in a position to confirm or deny such rumours."
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait showered
Egypt with billions of dollars in aid after Sisi ousted Mursi of
the Muslim Brotherhood last year, following mass protests
against his rule.
The Gulf countries see the Muslim Brotherhood as an
existential threat to their monarchies.
SARCASM
Security forces have mounted a fierce crackdown against the
Brotherhood, killing hundreds in street protests and jailing
thousands. Secular pro-democracy activists have also been
rounded up.
Asked to comment on freedom of expression in Egypt, Youssef
answered with his trademark sarcasm:
"We are living in the most glorious years of democracy in
Egypt, and may the tongue of the person who does not agree with
that be cut off."
Youssef rose to fame with a satirical online show after the
revolt that swept autocrat Hosni Mubarak from power in 2011. His
programme, later broadcast on television, has been compared to
the U.S. satirical comedy "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart".
He was pulled off the air last year while working for
Egypt's private CBC channel after he mocked Sisi. He had also
taken many jabs at Mursi.
"I'm not a fighter or an opposition. I am a comic anchor,
yet I have been subjected to a number of legal complaints,
possibly more than anyone in history, both during and after
Mursi's time," he said.
"We hope to live the day when we can do the show the way we
want it, with no pressures."
