WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. State Department said on Thursday there was no indication American citizens were on board the EgyptAir plane that crashed into the Mediterranean en route from Paris to Cairo.

State Department spokesman John Kirby told a daily news briefing there were no reports yet of any U.S. citizens on the flight, which carried 66 passengers and crew. He said it was too soon to speculate on the cause of the crash. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish)