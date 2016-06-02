BRIEF-Shell misses fourth-quarter estimates after $500 mln of impairments
* Shell continued to divest non-strategic upstream positions during Q4 2016
CAIRO, June 2 The search zone for the crashed EgyptAir flight recorders has been narrowed to 2 kilometres from 5 kilometres after a vessel picked up a signal from one of the black boxes, a source on the investigation committee said on Thursday.
The source denied French media reports claiming the EgyptAir plane had emitted a series of warnings during flights that took off in the 24 hours preceding the crash. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Shell continued to divest non-strategic upstream positions during Q4 2016
* All eyes on mid-year results from lung cancer trial (Adds comment from CEO and analyst, further details)
Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.