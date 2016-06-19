CAIRO, June 19 Egypt's Aircraft Accident Investigation Committee started analysing the parts of the black box flight recorders from the crashed EgyptAir plane on Saturday with representatives from France and the United States in attendance, it said on Sunday.

The memory units from both the Cockpit Voice Recorder and the Flight Data Recorder were extracted from the devices and were dried in a military facility for eight hours, the committee said in a statement.

The committee is now conducting electrical tests on both memory units which is the step before the start of data extraction, it said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Jon Boyle)