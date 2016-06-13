CAIRO, June 13 The black boxes from an EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean last month will continue emitting a signal from beneath the sea until June 24, a statement from the Egyptian investigation committee said on Monday.

The investigation committee on Monday approved a request by the United States' National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to join the investigation team, the statement said.

Investigators have confirmed that the EgyptAir jet tuerned sharply in mid-air before disappearing off radar screens, the statement added. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Kevin Liffey)