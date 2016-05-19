UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
OTTAWA May 19 Two Canadian citizens were on board the EgyptAir jet that disappeared from the radar en route from Paris to Cairo, the Canadian government said on Thursday.
Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion said that Canadian officials were working with authorities to confirm whether there were any other Canadian citizens on board. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.