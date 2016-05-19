CAIRO May 19 Egypt will lead the official committee investigating the disappearance of an EgyptAir flight on its way to Cairo from Paris, Ayman al-Moqadem, the head of Egypt's Air Accidents Investigation department, said on Thursday.

The committee will also include France, which is both the manufacturing country of the Airbus 320 and the country with the second-largest number of victims on board after Egypt.

The committee will commence its search for the black boxes and gather evidence as soon as the remains of the plane are found. Britain and Greece have also offered to assist in the investigation, Moqadem said. He did not say if the offers were accepted. (Reporting by Abdelnasser Aboelfadl; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)