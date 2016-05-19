CAIRO May 19 Egypt will lead the official
committee investigating the disappearance of an EgyptAir flight
on its way to Cairo from Paris, Ayman al-Moqadem, the head of
Egypt's Air Accidents Investigation department, said on
Thursday.
The committee will also include France, which is both the
manufacturing country of the Airbus 320 and the country with the
second-largest number of victims on board after Egypt.
The committee will commence its search for the black boxes
and gather evidence as soon as the remains of the plane are
found. Britain and Greece have also offered to assist in the
investigation, Moqadem said. He did not say if the offers were
accepted.
(Reporting by Abdelnasser Aboelfadl; Writing by Ahmed
Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)