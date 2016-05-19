(Recasts, adds details, background, quotes)
By Abdelnasser Aboelfadl and Tim Hepher
CAIRO/PARIS May 19 Egypt launched an official
investigation into the disappearance of an EgyptAir flight on
Thursday, heralding what safety experts called a daunting probe
into the apparent loss of an Airbus jet with 66 people on board.
The A320 disappeared from controllers' screens over the
Mediterranean south of Greece en route from Paris to Cairo, with
Athens saying the plane swerved in mid-air before plunging from
cruising height.
Egypt will lead the probe with the help of officials from
France, where the 12-year-old jet was built and which had the
second-largest number of people on board after Egypt, Ayman
al-Moqadem, head of Egypt's air accident agency, said.
A French minister said three investigators from the BEA air
crash investigation agency were on their way to Egypt, together
with an expert from Airbus.
There was no immediate word on whether the United States,
where engine maker Pratt & Whitney is based, would take part.
Under global aviation rules, the country that produced the
engines can expect to take part in an air crash investigation.
But a U.S. official said U.S. agencies there fear Egypt will
try to keep American investigators at arms length due to
historical tensions which date back to the crash of EgyptAir 990
off the U.S. coast in 1999.
Relations between Egyptian and U.S. aviation agencies have
been tense since U.S. investigators publicly concluded that a
suicidal co-pilot deliberately crashed the Boeing 767.
Egyptian investigators accused the National Transportation
Safety Board of twisting evidence to support its suicide theory
and produced their own report citing technical problems.
Relations also appeared cool following the bombing of a
Russian jet equipped with similar engines over Sinai in October.
"I think certainly during the early and even middle part of
that investigation ... a lot of our people were kept at arm's
length," U.S. House Intelligence Committee member Adam Schiff
told MSNBC.
Safety experts said Egypt had moved noticeably more quickly
this time to discuss possible causes including terrorism, though
other technical flaws or human error could not be ruled out.
"This is going to be a difficult investigation," a former
investigator familiar with the region said.
Egypt said investigators would start searching for black
boxes and gather evidence as soon as the crash site was found.
France's BEA is expected to play a major role in the
underwater hunt after leading the search for an Air France jet
that crashed in the Atlantic in 2009 and an Egyptian jet that
crashed off Sharm el-Sheikh in 2004, killing French tourists.
The black boxes are equipped with pingers that usually last
for 30 days, but the search may be hampered by deep waters
requiring the use of underwater robots.
Britain and Greece have also offered to assist, Moqadem
said. He did not say if the offers were accepted.
(Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Ahmed
Aboulenein and Tim Hepher; Editing by Lin Noueihed and Tom
Heneghan)