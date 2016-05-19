UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
CAIRO May 19 EgyptAir has offered its condolences to the families of passengers who were on board its airplane that disappeared early on Thursday, the first admission by the company that they had died.
"EgyptAir expresses condolences to the families of the plane's victims and expresses its deep sorrow over this tragic accident. The company affirms it will take all measures to handle the situation and will conduct a comprehensive investigation," Egypt's national airline said in a statement on Twitter. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by G Crosse)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.